Martin County industrial park getting image makeover

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina industrial park is getting a new image.

The Martin County-owned industrial park in Everetts just rebranded themselves as the NC Rail and Commerce Park.

A new website has been developed to promote the park.

The industrial park used to be called the Martin County Regional Business Park.

“We are very close to I-95, we are at the future I-87 corridor just yards away. We have rail access into our industrial park and we are close to the new rail hub that is being constructed in Rocky Mount. So transportation of goods and services would be very easy and very cost-effective here in Martin County.”

It has received some significant upgrades, according to county manager David Bone. Those include a $2.2 million rail extension that allows every parcel to be served by CSX.

Right now the park is undergoing a water and sewer extension, as well well as the rehab and repainting of its water tower. That’s thanks to a $1 million grant from the state Department of Commerce’s Rural Readysites Program.

Bone says the park is very unique in being they have rail access, and many industries want this as rail is a very cost-effective way to transport goods and bring in raw products.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.