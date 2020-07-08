Advertisement

Man yells at elderly woman over face mask at Fla. Costco

Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LEE CO., Fla. (WINK/CNN) - A man at a Florida Costco was captured on video yelling and cursing at people, reportedly after a woman asked him to comply with the store rule of wearing a face covering.

The man is seen stepping toward the person, fists balled, while yelling "I feel threatened!"

He steps forward again, screaming "Back the (expletive) up and your (expletive) phone down."

The man who took the video said the individual started to yell at and harass the elderly woman. When he cut in, the man started yelling at him.

"They're just trying to protect their loved ones, so I kind of find it selfish if he doesn't have his mask on and someone asks him politely, you know," said Rocky Olah, a shopper at the store.

The Ted Todd Insurance Agency in Bonita Springs said the man in the video is a former employee. They fired him when social media users alerted them to the video.

They said the behavior is in direct conflict with the company values.

A TV station reported it reached out to the man in the video but hasn't heard back yet.

The county sheriff's office said it's aware of the incident.

