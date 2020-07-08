Advertisement

Man fights off deadly snake while driving down Australian highway

By Gray News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
QUEENSLAND, Australia (Gray News) - An Australian man had to fight off one of the deadliest snakes in the world while speeding down the highway after the snake attacked him in his car.

Police released details Tuesday of a terrifying incident for a 27-year-old Australian man identified as “Jimmy.” While traveling June 15 on a highway in Queensland, Jimmy started to brake but realized there was a snake in the car with him.

The snake was later identified as an eastern brown snake, which is highly venomous and one of the deadliest snakes in the world.

“The more I moved my legs… it just started to wrap around me. Its head just started striking at the [driver’s seat] chair between my legs,” Jimmy said.

The 27-year-old used a seat belt and work knife to fight the snake off while trying to stop the car. He eventually killed the snake and, believing he had been bitten and his life was in danger, took off for the hospital.

A police officer stopped him for speeding, but once he heard Jimmy’s story, he called for medical help. Paramedics who responded to the scene determined Jimmy had not been bitten by the snake.

“It was pretty terrifying. I’ve never been so happy to see red and blue lights,” Jimmy said.

This slimy passenger would be sure to make any driver hysssssterical! 🐍😱

Posted by Queensland Police Service on Monday, July 6, 2020

Police recognized this is as a unique incident and warned others not to attempt to capture or injure wildlife in Queensland, as snakes are typically protected under the Nature Conservation Act 1992.

Officials say when left alone, most snakes pose no danger to people.

