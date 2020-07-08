Advertisement

Majority of Onslow County COVID-19 cases between 25 & 49-years-old

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina officials say they're seeing coronavirus cases rising among younger people, but Onslow County experts say their numbers show something else.

In Onslow County, 35-percent of the COVID-19 cases are between the ages of 25 to 49, while 23-percent are between 18 to 24-years-old and 14-percent are in the 50 to 64-years-old age group.

Onslow County health experts say the highest percentage of cases are in what they consider the working age group.

Victoria Reyes with the OCHD says more people will test positive as the state reopens. “You’re going to see your restaurant workers, all these people who are necessary to the economy are back to work once you get people functioning. We knew numbers would go up.”

Onslow County health workers are stressing the three W’s -- wearing your mask, washing your hands and waiting six feet apart. They say those easy steps can help prevent the spread of the virus.

