Loan program helps New Bern businesses hang on to employees

Small businesses are being given more time to receive the help they need to keep staff members employed and doors open during the pandemic.

On Monday, President Trump signed an extension on legislation that extends the deadline for applications for the Paycheck Protection Program.

The loan program through the Small Business Association incentivizes business owners to keep people employed and on staff -- a program that several businesses in New Bern are already benefiting from.

"The biggest part of the PPP was being able to bring our employees back in and get them off unemployment and get them back to some kind of normalcy," says Dayna Barrow, the Finance Manager for Surf, Wind, & Fire.

A move that Barrow says removes the stigma of collecting unemployment benefits.

“It actually gives them a sense of accomplishment to get up and go to work during the day and feel like they did something for themselves and their community,” Barrow adds.

The program provides loan forgiveness as long as 60% of the funds are designated for staff wages.

The remaining portion can help pay things like rent or mortgage, utilities, and even credit card or high interest loan debt.

"A lot of small businesses have relied on credit during the epidemic and a lot of them are maxed out," Barrow explains.

But for smaller operations like The Aerie Bed & Breakfast, that are running at only 50% capacity with just two employees, the loan helped keep their doors open.

"Our biggest fear was that if they needed money, they would find somewhere else to go. So what the PPP allowed us to do was extend through the time times,"says owner John Blackwelder.

It also allowed them to re-invest in their business.

"Companies that didn't have the flexibility or ability to raise capital, probably didn't make it. PPP was only a bridge."

Sabrina Bengel of Baker's Kitchen also told WITN they simply wouldn't have survived without the PPP loan.

Begal says they did less business in all of April than they typically do in one week. Adding they were still forced to adjust by cutting hours and reducing staff.

In addition to the PPP application extension, Swiss Bear and The New Bern Chamber of Commerce are still accepting applications for their loan program for small businesses in New Bern.

