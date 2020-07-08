Advertisement

Lenoir County summer school shifts to online

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The pandemic continues to alter the way we do things and that can be seen right now in Lenoir County with summer school.

Instead of normal classes, about 450 students there are taking online summer school courses.

The four weeks of online classes will help assist kindergarten to fifth-grade students who need an academic boost.

The program also allows Lenoir County Public Schools to test drive instructional techniques that’ll be used if the district has to go online during the regular school year.

Students all received district-issued iPads.

They are also able to talk to their teachers in a morning meeting via Zoom.

The staff has also been hard at work filling bags with school supplies, instructional aids, pencils, and books that align with what they’re being taught.

