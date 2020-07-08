Advertisement

Legislature will try to override Cooper’s recent vetoes

(WITN)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Republican legislators will try again to end their streak of coming up short on vetoes from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

The House and Senate have planned veto override attempts on six bills for when they hold floor sessions on Wednesday.

A Cooper veto hasn’t been overridden since late 2018. It’s the result of Democrats holding enough seats to uphold vetoes if they remain united.

He’s issued 25 vetoes since. Four vetoed measures being considered Wednesday seek to overturn parts of Cooper’s executive orders limiting business activities or mass gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic. Another addresses concealed weapon permit holders at some churches.

