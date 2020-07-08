Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA

N.C. residents won't need a doctor's order for a COVID test

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolinians will no longer need to get an order from their doctor to receive a coronavirus test. The state announced the change on Tuesday in a move to boost testing in minority communities that are being disproportionately affected by COVID-19. The state's top health official, Mandy Cohen, warned that North Carolina lacks the chemical reagents it needs to conduct tests faster. This has caused the state to see delays of up to a week for residents to get back their COVID test results. North Carolina on Tuesday recorded its highest day of current coronavirus-related hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BOWLING ALLEYS

Judge rules to let North Carolina bowling alleys reopen

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A judge has ruled that dozens of North Carolina bowling alleys closed since March under Gov. Roy Cooper's COVID-19 order can reopen provided they meet sanitizing and social distancing rules. Judge James Gale granted on Tuesday a preliminary injunction that would apply to the 75 North Carolina establishments within a three-state industry association. Lawyers for the state immediately asked Gale to delay his ruling while they appeal. The association sued last month, saying its members were treated differently than businesses with similar risk factors allowed to reopen. Cooper's administration has defended keeping them closed, calling bowling a higher-risk activity to spread the virus.

SESSION RECONVENES

N.C. House acts on face mask, K-12 remote learning bills

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina House has addressed some COVID-19-related business left behind from two weeks ago on face mask use and alcohol beverage permit fees. The chamber voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday for several bills as part of a return to Raleigh for the General Assembly this week. The Senate also will take up business on Wednedsay, when the legislature is likely to attempt override votes on several of Gov. Roy Cooper’s recent vetoes before going home until September. One bill that cleared the House but still needs Senate support would make permanent a health exception to the state's face mask ban that expires Aug. 1.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MOUNTAIN STATE FAIR CANCELED

North Carolina Mountain State Fair canceled due to COVID-19

FLETCHER, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s agriculture commissioner has announced that the 2020 Mountain State Fair has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The fair was scheduled to take place from Sept. 11-20 at the Western North Carolina Agricultural Center in Fletcher. Commissioner Steve Troxler says social distancing would be difficult to enforce. News outlets report the event drew more than 171,000 total visitors in 2019. Last year, a hot tub display in the agricultural center during the fair was linked to an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease. The state's department of health and human resources says four people died and more than 130 others were infected.

OBIT-KATIE DORSETT

First Black woman to serve on Greensboro City Council dies

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Katie Dorsett, the first Black woman to hold a North Carolina cabinet post as well as on the Greensboro City Council, has died. She was 87. The city issued a statement saying Dorsett died on Monday. No cause of death was listed. Dorsett served two terms on the city council from 1983 to 1986. After serving on the Greensboro City Council, Dorsett served as a Guilford County Commissioner beginning in 1990. Dorsett represented District 9 until 1992, when she was appointed Secretary of Administration by North Carolina Gov. Jim Hunt, the first Black woman to hold a state Cabinet post.

ELECTION 2020-GOVERNOR

In N.C. gov's race, Forest runs 1st ad; Cooper has $14M cash

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Recent unrest in North Carolina cities and job losses related to COVID-19 closings are featured prominently in the first general election ad of the governor’s race from Republican nominee Dan Forest. Forest's commercial began airing across the state Tuesday, the day after Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s campaign announced it's got nearly $14 million in cash entering July. Forest has criticized Cooper for issuing executive orders that have closed certain businesses due to the virus, as well as for damage by demonstrators in otherwise peaceful protests against racial injustice. Forest's campaign wouldn't say how much money it's raised. A campaign report is due Friday.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SUMMER CAMPS

Missouri summer camp virus outbreak raises safety questions

An overnight summer camp in rural southwestern Missouri has seen scores of campers, counselors and staff infected with the coronavirus. That's raising questions about the ability to keep kids safe at what is a rite of childhood for many. Missouri is one of several states to report outbreaks at summer camps. Others include Texas, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee. The Missouri outbreak caused the Kanakuk camp near Branson to cancel and send teens home. On Friday, the local health department announced 49 positive cases at the camp. By Monday, the number had jumped to 82.

BC-NC-JUNETEENTH-WAKE COUNTY

Juneteenth will become a paid holiday in N.C.'s Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s Wake County says it’s the first in the state to make Juneteenth a paid county holiday. The Raleigh News & Observer reports that the county’s Board of Commissioners voted to approve the holiday during a virtual meeting on Monday. Juneteenth celebrates the day in 1865 that all enslaved black people learned they had been freed from bondage. The holiday has reached a new level of recognition in the wake of protests across the country against racism and police brutality. Wake County said in a news release that it’s the first to make Juneteenth a paid holiday in the state. The county has more than 4,000 employees.