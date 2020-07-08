Advertisement

Judge rules to let North Carolina bowling alleys reopen

(WEAU)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A judge has ruled that dozens of North Carolina bowling alleys closed since March under Gov. Roy Cooper’s COVID-19 order can reopen provided they meet sanitizing and social distancing rules.

Judge James Gale granted on Tuesday a preliminary injunction that would apply to the 75 North Carolina establishments within a three-state industry association.

Lawyers for the state immediately asked Gale to delay his ruling while they appeal.

The association sued last month, saying its members were treated differently than businesses with similar risk factors allowed to reopen.

Cooper’s administration has defended keeping them closed, calling bowling a higher-risk activity to spread the virus.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

