James Sprunt Community College offers new teacher degree as educators are needed more than ever

President Donald Trump threatened to cut funding if schools don’t open by the fall, but many teachers are not comfortable returning to in-person classes in the fall.
James Sprunt Community College is offering a new associate's in teacher preparation degree to train new teachers to close the gap of national teacher shortages.
By Liam Collins
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - President Donald Trump is threatening to cut funding if schools don’t re-open in the fall. In a series of tweets Wednesday morning, Trump said Democrats want to keep schools closed because it would be better for them politically. He also called recommendations for schools by federal health officials impractical and expensive.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper originally planned to release new guidelines for schools to re-open on Wednesday July 1, but postponed the announcement. WITN News contacted Cooper’s office for comment, but has not heard back yet on this issue.

To help with the teacher shortage and afford more local students the ability to obtain education degrees, James Sprunt Community College is training the next generation of teachers during a time when they’re needed the most.

“There is a teacher shortage in North Carolina, especially right here in Duplin County,” said school-age education instructor Ashley Graham. “We are really looking at helping our teachers stay local to be able to earn their degree at an affordable price.”

James Sprunt Community College is offering a new associate’s degree in teacher preparation. Its goal is to push more aspiring teachers, like Aliah Chaste, into the education system.

“I want to take it upon myself to show them that you can use your potential to do possibly anything, but you just have to make sure that you have the right positive mindset and plan to go along with it,” said Chaste, who’s starting her third year in the education program at James Sprunt Community College.

The degree would transfer to any four-year public college in North Carolina, which college leaders say is rare for a community college to have.

A USA Today poll from late May found one in five teachers would not feel comfortable with returning to in-person classes in the fall, leaving superintendents worried about the possibility of a national teacher shortage.

“There are people that have risk factors, too. We have to accommodate those needs and make sure that we support them the best way that we can,” said Duplin County Superintendent Austin Obasohan.

