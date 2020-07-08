Jacksonville begins construction on new transportation building

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville city officials have begun construction on a new transportation building.

This is the first building in the city to house several transportation services. City officials say it will host Jacksonville Transit, Onslow United Transit System, Greyhound, and Amtrak. Jacksonville Station will be on Marine Boulevard at Thompson Street. It will adjoin the city’s rails to trails.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation and Federal Transit Administration is funding the nearly $9 million project. The city says there will be a hospitality suite designed for Marines and Sailors on the move, and there will be a dress-out area for military reporting to Camp Lejeune. The building will be also resilient for hurricanes.

Artist rendering of Jacksonville Center (City of Jacksonville)

“The Mayor and Council are creating a new gateway to our community, with funding support provided by the Federal Transit Administration and North Carolina Department of Transportation,” said Transportation Services Director Anthony Prinz.

“Once completed, Jacksonville Station will be the epicenter of public transportation for our area, serving local residents and newcomers alike. This is a key asset for Jacksonville, supporting the efficiency, comfort and safety of local and regional public transportation options within our community.”

