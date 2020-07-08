House bill includes funding for Elizabeth City runway

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Coast Guard base in Elizabeth City is a step closer to getting big upgrades to its runway.

A news release sent out by Congressman Greg Murphy’s Office says $25 million of funding was included in the House appropriations bill for a runway replacement on base. In March, Murphy wrote a letter to a subcommittee asking for that funding to be included in the 2021 legislation.

Currently, the base only has access to one runway, which can create problems during takeoff when there are strong winds. The money would be used to resurface a runway that runs in a different direction. It has been out of service since 2015.

The additional runway would also help flight instructors at Elizabeth City State University utilize the facility and complete their flight hours on time.

If passed, the project would take years to complete.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.