Here is the latest North Carolina news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. EDT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolinians will no longer need to get an order from their doctor to receive a coronavirus test. The state announced the change on Tuesday in a move to boost testing in minority communities that are being disproportionately affected by COVID-19. The state's top health official, Mandy Cohen, warned that North Carolina lacks the chemical reagents it needs to conduct tests faster. This has caused the state to see delays of up to a week for residents to get back their COVID test results. North Carolina on Tuesday recorded its highest day of current coronavirus-related hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A judge has ruled that dozens of North Carolina bowling alleys closed since March under Gov. Roy Cooper's COVID-19 order can reopen provided they meet sanitizing and social distancing rules. Judge James Gale granted on Tuesday a preliminary injunction that would apply to the 75 North Carolina establishments within a three-state industry association. Lawyers for the state immediately asked Gale to delay his ruling while they appeal. The association sued last month, saying its members were treated differently than businesses with similar risk factors allowed to reopen. Cooper's administration has defended keeping them closed, calling bowling a higher-risk activity to spread the virus.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina House has addressed some COVID-19-related business left behind from two weeks ago on face mask use and alcohol beverage permit fees. The chamber voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday for several bills as part of a return to Raleigh for the General Assembly this week. The Senate also will take up business on Wednedsay, when the legislature is likely to attempt override votes on several of Gov. Roy Cooper’s recent vetoes before going home until September. One bill that cleared the House but still needs Senate support would make permanent a health exception to the state's face mask ban that expires Aug. 1.

FLETCHER, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s agriculture commissioner has announced that the 2020 Mountain State Fair has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The fair was scheduled to take place from Sept. 11-20 at the Western North Carolina Agricultural Center in Fletcher. Commissioner Steve Troxler says social distancing would be difficult to enforce. News outlets report the event drew more than 171,000 total visitors in 2019. Last year, a hot tub display in the agricultural center during the fair was linked to an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease. The state's department of health and human resources says four people died and more than 130 others were infected.