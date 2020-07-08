Here is the latest North Carolina news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. EDT

NEW YORK (AP) — A national coalition of labor unions, along with racial and social justice organizations, will stage a mass walkout this month to protest against systemic racism. Dubbed the “Strike for Black Lives,” tens of thousands of workers will walk off their jobs on July 20, according to details shared exclusively with The Associated Press. Workers across the economy, including fast food, ride-share services, nursing homes and airports, in more than 25 cities will strike to demand action from corporations and the government to dismantle white supremacy and to ensure the health, safety, and economic well-being of every worker, organizers said.

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (AP) — The political operative at the center of a North Carolina absentee ballot fraud investigation has filed for reelection for a local elected position. Leslie McCrae Dowless Jr. of Bladen County is running again for a board seat on the Bladen Soil & Water Conservation District Supervisors. Dowless filed on Monday’s final day of candidate registration and will run against two other candidates in the nonpartisan race. Dowless faces both state and federal charges related to his political work. The State Board of Elections ordered a new election for a North Carolina congressional seat after receiving evidence involving Dowless during the 2018 elections.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Four former detention officers and a nurse at a North Carolina jail are charged with involuntary manslaughter after a man died last December. News outlets report Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill announced the charges at a news conference Wednesday. John Neville, who is Black, died Dec. 4, 2019, four days after Kernersville police arrested him on a misdemeanor charge of assault on a female. O’Neill says Neville was restrained and choked while in custody, causing a brain injury which led to his death. But it took seven months before the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement about the 57-year-old man's death, prompted by questions from the Winston-Salem Journal.

MONROE, N.C. (AP) — A high school in North Carolina will change its mascot and nickname. Parkwood High School outside of Charlotte will no longer be called the Rebels. The Charlotte Observer reports that the Union County school board voted to make the change. The high school’s original logo had been an image of a Confederate soldier. But that changed in 2009 after the local NAACP chapter called it a form of “intimidation and harassment.” The current logo has a shield and sword and the letter “P.” Other schools have made similar changes over the decades. For instance, Monroe High School changed its mascot from the Rebels to the Redhawks in 1995.