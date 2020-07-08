Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State has hired former East Carolina head coach and Oklahoma assistant Ruffin McNeill for an advisory role on its football staff. The school said Tuesday that McNeill would serve as a special assistant to head coach Dave Doeren. Duties include assisting player development analysis, leading special projects and outreach to alumni, campus and community groups. Doeren says McNeill has been “a mentor to me since I was 24 years old.” McNeill was the Pirates’ head coach from 2010-15 and guided his alma mater to four bowl appearances. He later joined Oklahoma’s staff for three seasons as assistant head coach.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former South Carolina football star, athletic director and board of trustees member King Dixon has died. He was 83. The university said Tuesday that Dixon's death on Monday came after fighting pancreatic cancer. Dixon played running back for the Gamecocks from 1956-58. He returned as athletic director in 1988 and oversaw South Carolina's moving into the Southeastern Conference in 1992 before stepping away. Dixon was inducted into the university's Association of Letterman's Hall of Fame in 1991.

UNDATED (AP) — Defender Abby Erceg holds down the defense for the North Carolina Courage, currently atop the National Women's Soccer League standings at the Challenge Cup tournament in Utah. With three wins, the Courage have already secured the top seed for the knockout round of the month-long event. The NWSL is the first professional team sport in the United States to return to play amid the coronavirus pandemic. North Carolina's defense has allowed just one goal over three games, guided by Erceg's steady leadership.