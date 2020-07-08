Greenville trampoline park closes following citations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An indoor trampoline park and party center in Greenville has closed after being opened for the past seven weeks saying they have received 41 citations and were informed they would be arrested if they opened Tuesday.

Air U posted on its Facebook page, “Since reopening we have followed all safety guidelines, our facility is professionally cleaned on a regular basis, our staff cleans and sanitizes every hour, we close an additional hour each day for deep cleaning & sanitation, our staff wear masks, our parents wear masks unless they meet one of the listed exemptions, we offer hand sanitizer before and after participation, we do thermal temperature checks for each staff member and customer prior to entry and we operate at well below the 50% capacity allowed for other establishments. We do not have and have not had any COVID cases at our facility, proving that our type of facility can operate safely. After being reopened for 7 weeks and receiving 41 citations thus far, we’ve been informed that Sheriff Paula Dance will begin arresting us if we open beginning today. My husband and I are devastated. We are a husband and wife operation attempting to provide a way for our staff and their families to survive and pay their bills as well as for our family while keeping public safety a top priority. We are seeking legal counsel and hope to reopen in the near future. Please continue to follow our Facebook page for updates. We thank you immensely for your continued support.”

Sheriff Dance also issued a statement saying, “The Office of the Sheriff was not designed to write laws or to hand pick which laws are worthy of being enforced. As the Sheriff of Pitt County, I will always enforce the law fairly and justly for every citizen and business, to the best of my ability. The Governor’s Executive Order very specifically states that in this phase these type facilities must remain closed for business, “Indoor Exercise Facilities ( e.g., yoga studios, dance studios, martial arts facilities, indoor trampoline and rock climbing facilities).” According to the above provision, the Air U business located on Corey Road is not yet able to legally open for business. Sheriff Dance has worked with the owners by giving them ample time and opportunity to seek counsel to mount a legal challenge against the Governor’s order if that was their wish. However, as their post today stated, we are 7 weeks and 41 citations into this process. Nothing appears to have changed and no progress appears to have been made toward becoming compliant. Their opening for business remains an illegal practice. Enforcing the law remains the job of the Sheriff. Please understand that our office will enforce violations of the Governor’s Executive Orders involving any business within Pitt County as necessary.We hope and pray that this virus will be contained soon and that the negative impacts to our citizens, their businesses, and our economy will be kept to a minimum. No one wants to see our citizens suffer.”

NC is not expected to move out of phase 2 until July 17th, but that could be extended.

