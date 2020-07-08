Advertisement

Gray Television’s Greta Van Susteren interviews President Trump

Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON – Greta Van Susteren, Gray Television’s Chief National Political Analyst and host of “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren,” interviewed President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday.

In his interview with Van Susteren, President Trump discusses the treatment and vaccine timeline for COVID-19 and if the Republican Convention can still be held in Florida.

Trump also talks about the success of the stock market, his relationship with Kim Jong-un and the current situation in North Korea and the intelligence sources around Russian bounty on American troops.

The interview will air on Gray Television’s nearly 150 affiliates newscasts on Tuesday and on “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. via Full Court Press All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NCEL 07-07-20

Updated: 1 hour ago
NCEL 07-07-20

News

Megamillions 07-07-20

Updated: 1 hour ago
MegaMillions 07-07-20

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: On and off showers through Thursday; Rip risk forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
July 4th should be a hot one with mostly sunny skies and only a slight chance of an afternoon shower.

News

NCEL 07-07-20

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
NCEL 07-07-20

News

Mother reunites with family after 34 days at CarolinaEast with COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Mother reunites with family after 34 days at CarolinaEast with COVID-19

Latest News

News

Majority of Onslow County COVID-19 cases between 25 & 49-years-old

Updated: 1 hours ago
Majority of Onslow County COVID-19 cases between 25 & 49-years-old

News

MegaMillions 07-07-20

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
MegaMillions 07-07-20

News

Changes for international students taking online courses

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tresia Bowles
The Student Exchange and Visitor Program, or SEVP, has now modified temporary exemptions for non-immigrant students.

News

ECU COVID TEST

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
ECU COVID TEST

News

School system gives free meals for kids during summer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
School system gives free meals for kids during summer

News

Greenville father charged with second-degree murder for son’s death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Greenville father charged with second-degree murder for son’s death