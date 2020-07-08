Federal agencies, hazmat crews respond to Florida church selling COVID-19 ‘miracle solution’

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Multiple agencies were called to the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing in Bradenton, Fla. in connection with search warrants and a federal order involving a concoction that the church has been selling as an alleged treatment for the novel coronavirus.

Back in April, the FDA issued an injunction against the church for distributing a “Miracle Mineral Solution” that officials say was intended to treat COVID-19. The solution contains chlorine dioxide content equivalent to industrial bleach. Four individuals were named in the injunction, Mark Grenon, Joseph Grenon, Jordan Grenon and Jonathan Grenon.

According to Chief Brian Gorski of the South Manatee Fire Department, Hazmat crews were called to assist with warrants alongside local law enforcement and federal agencies. The warrants were served at the church location at 2014 Garden Parkway.

Chief Gorski said that Hazmat was there to help with the identification of chemicals found on site.

The crews found:

50 gallons muriatic acid

22 gallons of the finished “Miracle Mineral Solution”

8,300 pounds sodium chlorite

Court documents show that a federal judge ordered that all websites selling the goods be immediately removed from the internet and that all supplies involved in the creation of the “Miracle Mineral Solution” be confiscated and destroyed. The order also prohibited the creation of future websites to market the product.

The church must also reach out to everyone who has purchased the solution to notify them that the product was unlawfully distributed.

The order of permanent injunction reads in part, “(The court) having considered such arguments and supporting evidence filed by Defendants, and it appearing that Defendants are violating the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.... unless restrained by order of this Court, will continue to violate the Act.”

By ABC7 Staff | July 8, 2020 at 1:38 PM EDT - Updated July 8 at 8:50 PM

The Associated Press is reporting that Mark Grenon, Jonathan Grenon, Jordan Grenon and Joseph Grenon are all charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to violate the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act and criminal contempt.

Joseph and Jonathan Grenon were arrested on Wednesday morning. According to arrest records, they’re being held at the Pinellas County jail.

