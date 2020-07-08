Advertisement

Famed clothier Brooks Brothers files for bankruptcy

This is the Brooks Brothers store in Downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
This is the Brooks Brothers store in Downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The storied Manhattan clothier Brooks Brothers is filing for bankruptcy protection.

The company that says it’s put 40 U.S. presidents in its suits survived two world wars and navigated through casual Fridays and a loosening of dress standards even on Wall Street, but the coronavirus pandemic pushed the 200-year-old company to seek Chapter 11 protection Wednesday.

Another famed men's clothier, Barneys of New York, sought bankruptcy protection last year, and it was followed by a slew of others toppled by the pandemic, including Neiman Marcus, J.Crew and J.C. Penney.

More bankruptcies are anticipated in the retail sector.

The virus-induced recession has cratered spending in most sectors of the economy and accelerated shifts in where people shop, mostly to the benefit of online retailers like Amazon and eBay. Online sales are up a sizable 31% from a year ago.

Brooks Brothers was one of the few national chains that produced its clothing in the U.S. In March, it shifted some production at plants in New York, North Carolina and Massachusetts to produce 150,000 masks per day for frontline healthworkers.

The New York company was founded in 1818, making it possibly the oldest clothier in the U.S.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

United will warn 36,000 workers they could be laid off

Updated: moments ago
|
By DAVID KOENIG AP Airlines Writer
The outlook for a recovery in air travel has dimmed in just the past two weeks, as infection rates rise in much of the U.S. and some states imposed new quarantine requirements.

National

1 officer charged in George Floyd death seeks case dismissal

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By AMY FORLITI
An attorney for one of four Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd is asking to have his client’s case dismissed, saying there isn’t probable cause to charge him based on all of the evidence in the case and the law.

National

Scooter stolen from Walmart returned to disabled vet

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
Security video shows two women taking the scooter after the man parked it to use a Walmart scooter with a shopping basket.

National Politics

Impeachment witness Vindman retiring from Army, lawyer blames Trump

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By JILL COLVIN and LOLITA C. BALDOR
The statement from attorney David Pressman said Vindman was leaving the Army after more than 21 years after it had been made clear "that his future within the institution he has dutifully served will forever be limited."

News

Outbreak closes Pamlico Co. Sheriff’s Office to public

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Pamlico County Sheriff Chris Davis said the decision to close the office to the public “was made to protect our citizens and to help reduce the spread of Covid-19 in our community.”

Latest News

National

Proposed ‘CAREN’ act would outlaw racially motivated 911 calls in San Francisco

Updated: 1 hour ago
Karen has become a social media meme to identify usually white women who call 911 to make false claims about someone because of their race.

National Politics

Pence: We'll respect some school limitations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Vice President Mike Pence says the White House will be "respectful" of places that can't reopen schools.

National Politics

Kanye West no longer supports Trump, says he’s serious about running for president

Updated: 1 hour ago
He reportedly told Forbes he’s lost faith in President Trump, saying he was turned off by reports that Trump hid in an underground bunker during protests over racial injustice and police brutality.

News

Charges pending in crash that injured state trooper, other driver

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Highway Patrol says it happened on Interstate 40 in Duplin County near Rose Hill Tuesday afternoon.

National Politics

Bailout or raise prices? The battle over how to save the Postal Service

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gray DC Newsroom
Deciding how to save USPS is a complicated and decades-long fight in Washington. Some are calling for Congress to bail it out, but new leadership at the postal service could mean changes for the historic institution.

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: Showers and sun today; Rip risk forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Keep an eye out for spotty downpours this afternoon.