Advertisement

Facebook civil rights audit: ‘Serious setbacks’ mar progress

FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2019, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at the Paley Center in New York. Zuckerberg and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg met with civil rights leaders Tuesday, July 7, 2020, including the organizers of a widespread advertising boycott of the social network over hate speech on its platform, in an effort to convince critics that it is doing everything it can to rid its service of hate, abuse and misinformation.
FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2019, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at the Paley Center in New York. Zuckerberg and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg met with civil rights leaders Tuesday, July 7, 2020, including the organizers of a widespread advertising boycott of the social network over hate speech on its platform, in an effort to convince critics that it is doing everything it can to rid its service of hate, abuse and misinformation.(Mark Lennihan | AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A two-year audit of Facebook’s civil rights record found “serious setbacks” that have marred the social network’s progress on matters such as hate speech, misinformation and bias.

Facebook hired the audit’s leader, former American Civil Liberties Union executive Laura Murphy, in May 2018 to assess its performance on vital social issues. Its 100-page report released Wednesday outlines a “seesaw of progress and setbacks” at the company on everything from bias in Facebook’s algorithms to its content moderation, advertising practices and treatment of voter suppression.

The audit recommends that Facebook build a “civil rights infrastructure” into every aspect of the company, as well as a “stronger interpretation” of existing voter suppression policies and more concrete action on algorithmic bias. Those suggestions are not binding, and there is no formal system in place to hold Facebook accountable for any of the audit’s findings.

“While the audit process has been meaningful, and has led to some significant improvements in the platform, we have also watched the company make painful decisions over the last nine months with real world consequences that are serious setbacks for civil rights,” the audit report states.

Those include Facebook's decision to exempt politicians from fact-checking, even when President Donald Trump posted false information about voting by mail. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has cited a commitment to free speech as a reason for allowing such posts to remain on the platform, even though the company has rules in place against voter suppression it could have used to take down — or at least add warning labels to — Trump's posts.

Last month, Facebook announced it would begin labeling rule-breaking posts — even from politicians — going forward. But it is not clear if Trump's previous controversial posts would have gotten the alert. The problem, critics have long said, is not so much about Facebook's rules as how it enforces them.

“When you elevate free expression as your highest value, other values take a back seat,” Murphy told The Associated Press. The politician exemption, she said, “elevates the speech of people who are already powerful and disadvantages people who are not.”

More than 900 companies have joined an advertising boycott of Facebook to protest its handling of hate speech and misinformation.

Civil rights leaders who met virtually with Zuckerberg and other Facebook leaders Tuesday expressed skepticism that recommendations from the audit would ever be implemented, noting that past suggestions in previous reports had gone overlooked.

“What we get is recommendations that they end up not implementing,” said Rashad Robinson, the executive director of Color for Change, one of several civil rights nonprofits leading an organized boycott of Facebook advertising.

Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook's chief operating officer, said in a Facebook newsroom post that the company has a long way to go, but is making progress.

“This audit has been a deep analysis of how we can strengthen and advance civil rights at every level of our company — but it is the beginning of the journey, not the end,” she wrote. “What has become increasingly clear is that we have a long way to go. As hard as it has been to have our shortcomings exposed by experts, it has undoubtedly been a really important process for our company.”

__

Associated Press Writer Amanda Seitz contributed to this story.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

United will warn 36,000 workers they could be laid off

Updated: moments ago
|
By DAVID KOENIG AP Airlines Writer
The outlook for a recovery in air travel has dimmed in just the past two weeks, as infection rates rise in much of the U.S. and some states imposed new quarantine requirements.

National

1 officer charged in George Floyd death seeks case dismissal

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By AMY FORLITI
An attorney for one of four Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd is asking to have his client’s case dismissed, saying there isn’t probable cause to charge him based on all of the evidence in the case and the law.

National

Scooter stolen from Walmart returned to disabled vet

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
Security video shows two women taking the scooter after the man parked it to use a Walmart scooter with a shopping basket.

National Politics

Impeachment witness Vindman retiring from Army, lawyer blames Trump

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By JILL COLVIN and LOLITA C. BALDOR
The statement from attorney David Pressman said Vindman was leaving the Army after more than 21 years after it had been made clear "that his future within the institution he has dutifully served will forever be limited."

News

Outbreak closes Pamlico Co. Sheriff’s Office to public

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Pamlico County Sheriff Chris Davis said the decision to close the office to the public “was made to protect our citizens and to help reduce the spread of Covid-19 in our community.”

Latest News

National

Proposed ‘CAREN’ act would outlaw racially motivated 911 calls in San Francisco

Updated: 1 hour ago
Karen has become a social media meme to identify usually white women who call 911 to make false claims about someone because of their race.

National Politics

Pence: We'll respect some school limitations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Vice President Mike Pence says the White House will be "respectful" of places that can't reopen schools.

National Politics

Kanye West no longer supports Trump, says he’s serious about running for president

Updated: 1 hour ago
He reportedly told Forbes he’s lost faith in President Trump, saying he was turned off by reports that Trump hid in an underground bunker during protests over racial injustice and police brutality.

News

Charges pending in crash that injured state trooper, other driver

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Highway Patrol says it happened on Interstate 40 in Duplin County near Rose Hill Tuesday afternoon.

National Politics

Bailout or raise prices? The battle over how to save the Postal Service

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gray DC Newsroom
Deciding how to save USPS is a complicated and decades-long fight in Washington. Some are calling for Congress to bail it out, but new leadership at the postal service could mean changes for the historic institution.

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: Showers and sun today; Rip risk forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Keep an eye out for spotty downpours this afternoon.