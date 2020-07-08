UPDATE: Ayden man charged with murdering grandparents in Craven County

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities have arrested a Craven County man and charged him with shooting and killing his grandparents.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says around 4:38 pm Wednesday deputies responded to a report of deceased persons at 551 Dragstrip Road north of New Bern.

When they got there they found the bodies of Sandra Hoyle and Andrew Hoyle, owners of the home.

While investigating, deputies discovered Hoyle’s vehicle was missing and identified 30-year-old Michael Norris, of Ayden as the suspect. Norris is the grandson of the victims.

The Hoyle’s vehicle was located in Beaufort County and stopped by Beaufort County Sheriff’s Deputies and the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

The sheriff’s office says Norris was driving and taken into custody without incident.

A weapon, believed to be the murder weapon was recovered from the vehicle.

Norris is charged with two open counts of murder and is being held in the Craven County Jail without bond pending a first court appearance.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says they found a man and a woman dead at a home on Dragstrip Road Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office says 30-year-old Michael Norris shot and killed his grandparents.

Norris was found in Belhaven and arrested by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a double homicide.

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes says it happened on Dragstrip Road.

Sheriff Hughes says it involves a man and a woman.

We’ll update the story as we learn more details.

