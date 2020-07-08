Advertisement

COVID patients: Less than half know where they got it

Only 45% knew they had been in contact with someone with the virus
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – As coronavirus cases are surging across the United States, a new survey suggests many people who contract the virus have no idea where they caught it.

A survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows only 45% of COVID-19 patients studied in nine states knew they had been in contact with someone who had the virus.

Most often when the patient did know, it was a family member or work colleague.

The in-depth survey of 350 patients also showed that those needing hospital treatment – about a quarter of the patients – were more likely to be older, have more underlying chronic health conditions and were less likely to be white than those who did not need hospital care.

In addition, these sicker patients were also more likely to have an annual household income of $25,000 or less and were less likely to be employed.

The CDC says the research highlights the need for increased screening, case investigation, contact tracing and the isolation of those infected.

The agency continues to endorse prevention measures like social distancing and face coverings.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

United will warn 36,000 workers they could be laid off

Updated: moments ago
|
By DAVID KOENIG AP Airlines Writer
The outlook for a recovery in air travel has dimmed in just the past two weeks, as infection rates rise in much of the U.S. and some states imposed new quarantine requirements.

National

1 officer charged in George Floyd death seeks case dismissal

Updated: moments ago
|
By AMY FORLITI
An attorney for one of four Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd is asking to have his client’s case dismissed, saying there isn’t probable cause to charge him based on all of the evidence in the case and the law.

National

Scooter stolen from Walmart returned to disabled vet

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
Security video shows two women taking the scooter after the man parked it to use a Walmart scooter with a shopping basket.

National Politics

Impeachment witness Vindman retiring from Army, lawyer blames Trump

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By JILL COLVIN and LOLITA C. BALDOR
The statement from attorney David Pressman said Vindman was leaving the Army after more than 21 years after it had been made clear "that his future within the institution he has dutifully served will forever be limited."

News

Outbreak closes Pamlico Co. Sheriff’s Office to public

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Pamlico County Sheriff Chris Davis said the decision to close the office to the public “was made to protect our citizens and to help reduce the spread of Covid-19 in our community.”

Latest News

National

Proposed ‘CAREN’ act would outlaw racially motivated 911 calls in San Francisco

Updated: 1 hour ago
Karen has become a social media meme to identify usually white women who call 911 to make false claims about someone because of their race.

National Politics

Pence: We'll respect some school limitations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Vice President Mike Pence says the White House will be "respectful" of places that can't reopen schools.

National Politics

Kanye West no longer supports Trump, says he’s serious about running for president

Updated: 1 hour ago
He reportedly told Forbes he’s lost faith in President Trump, saying he was turned off by reports that Trump hid in an underground bunker during protests over racial injustice and police brutality.

News

Charges pending in crash that injured state trooper, other driver

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Highway Patrol says it happened on Interstate 40 in Duplin County near Rose Hill Tuesday afternoon.

National Politics

Bailout or raise prices? The battle over how to save the Postal Service

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gray DC Newsroom
Deciding how to save USPS is a complicated and decades-long fight in Washington. Some are calling for Congress to bail it out, but new leadership at the postal service could mean changes for the historic institution.

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: Showers and sun today; Rip risk forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Keep an eye out for spotty downpours this afternoon.