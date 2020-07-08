GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Student and Exchange Visitor Program has announced some changes for international students taking online courses in the fall.

Those changes include certain non-immigrant students not being allowed to stay in the country if they are taking classes which are fully online. This change affects ECU and colleges around the country.

These new exemptions will likely change enrollment numbers for international students for Fall 2020 across the country.

Marina Hobday is an international student from South Korea who recently graduated in May. She stresses the need for these programs.

Hobday: "It's important to have that population at ECU. I've seen my impact on students."

Hobday has been allowed to stay in the U.S. because of her work visa. She’s been dealing with her own set of obstacles, and she fears for future international students.

“With COVID-19, I’m competing with a lot of people. It’s been quite difficult and a lot of places are asking me about my immigration status,” Hobday said.

However, her experience won’t be the same for incoming students. The Student Exchange and Visitor Program, or SEVP, has now modified temporary exemptions for non-immigrant students, such as those pursuing a full-time degree or attending a vocational school. One of those changes includes a student planning to attend a university only offering online classes because of the pandemic. In this case, their visas will not be issued and they must leave the country.

ECU Global Affairs Assistant Vice Chancellor Jon Rezek said enrollment is expected a drop this fall.

Rezek said, "We anticipate that there will be lower numbers this year. We're hoping to ramp back up again for next year, but, of course, there's a great deal of uncertainty."

Rezek said they’re already working on options for their nearly 200 students.

“We will be contacting each of our international students and making sure that they’re in at least one face-to-face course so that we can meet the guidelines,” said Rebek.

And because of this, Rezek is confident the impact will be minimal.

Rezek said, "Given the fact that we have relatively low numbers of international students, this isn't going to have a major impact on the university financially."

In addition, Rezek said it has also been difficult for students who returned home to come back to the U.S. for school because of travel bans.

Hobday just hopes none of the students will miss out on the experience afforded to her.

Hobday: "No one is alone in this. Even though it may be harder for us as international students, domestic students are also going to have the same issues.

International students often pay out of pocket and the tuition is typically higher.

The National Association of International Educators says international students contribute around 41 billion dollars to the U-S economy.

