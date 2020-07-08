Audit: N.C. DOT didn’t follow law, overspent on pay raises

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A state audit has decided the North Carolina Department of Transportation misinterpreted a 2018 state law on employee salaries, leading to $39 million in overspending for worker raises.

The report from State Auditor Beth Wood’s office on Wednesday reviewed a pilot program designed to recruit and retain agency employees through flexible salaries.

The department disagrees with the performance audit’s findings, saying the rules were followed.

This marks the second recent critical audit of DOT, which has been bailed out financially twice since last fall.

An earlier audit found the agency overall had overspent by $740 million during a previous fiscal year.

