Advertisement

Woman with Alzheimer’s found in Beaufort County

Police say Charlotte Sutton suffers from Alzheimer's.
Police say Charlotte Sutton suffers from Alzheimer's.(Greenville police)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A woman with Alzheimer’s who was reported missing this morning in Greenville has been found in Beaufort County.

Greenville police say Charlotte Sutton was found safe this afternoon in the Chocowinity area.

ORIGINAL STORY

A woman with Alzheimer’s is missing and Greenville police hope you can help find her.

Charlotte Sutton walked away from Keniton Circle around 7:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. Police say early in the afternoon the 71-year-old woman was possibly seen walking east on Highway 102 near its intersection with Highway 43.

MISSING WOMAN’S DESCRIPTION

  • Brown hair, hazel eyes
  • 5′6 tall, weighs 140 pounds
  • Last wearing all black clothes, a black hat with a large brim, and unknown colored purse

If Sutton is spotted, please call police at 252-329-4300.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NCEL 07-07-20

Updated: 59 minutes ago
NCEL 07-07-20

News

Megamillions 07-07-20

Updated: 1 hour ago
MegaMillions 07-07-20

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: On and off showers through Thursday; Rip risk forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
July 4th should be a hot one with mostly sunny skies and only a slight chance of an afternoon shower.

News

NCEL 07-07-20

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
NCEL 07-07-20

News

Mother reunites with family after 34 days at CarolinaEast with COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Mother reunites with family after 34 days at CarolinaEast with COVID-19

Latest News

News

Majority of Onslow County COVID-19 cases between 25 & 49-years-old

Updated: 1 hours ago
Majority of Onslow County COVID-19 cases between 25 & 49-years-old

News

MegaMillions 07-07-20

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
MegaMillions 07-07-20

News

Changes for international students taking online courses

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tresia Bowles
The Student Exchange and Visitor Program, or SEVP, has now modified temporary exemptions for non-immigrant students.

News

ECU COVID TEST

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
ECU COVID TEST

News

School system gives free meals for kids during summer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
School system gives free meals for kids during summer

News

Greenville father charged with second-degree murder for son’s death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Greenville father charged with second-degree murder for son’s death