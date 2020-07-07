Woman with Alzheimer’s found in Beaufort County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A woman with Alzheimer’s who was reported missing this morning in Greenville has been found in Beaufort County.

Greenville police say Charlotte Sutton was found safe this afternoon in the Chocowinity area.

ORIGINAL STORY

A woman with Alzheimer’s is missing and Greenville police hope you can help find her.

Charlotte Sutton walked away from Keniton Circle around 7:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. Police say early in the afternoon the 71-year-old woman was possibly seen walking east on Highway 102 near its intersection with Highway 43.

MISSING WOMAN’S DESCRIPTION

Brown hair, hazel eyes

5′6 tall, weighs 140 pounds

Last wearing all black clothes, a black hat with a large brim, and unknown colored purse

If Sutton is spotted, please call police at 252-329-4300.

