Advertisement

US nuclear lab investigates breach at plutonium facility

The area inside a plutonium facility was secured
Aerial View of Los Alamos National Laboratory.
Aerial View of Los Alamos National Laboratory.(Source: Los Alamos National Laboratory)
By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Officials at one of the nation’s premier nuclear labs are investigating the potential exposure of employees to plutonium.

Los Alamos National Laboratory confirmed Monday that 15 workers were being evaluated after a breach involving a gloved box that was being used to handle the material. The incident happened in June.

The area inside the plutonium facility was secured and there was no risk to public health or safety, lab officials said in a statement sent to The Associated Press.

“Laboratory employees responded promptly and appropriately and cleared the room in a safe manner,” the lab said.

It's unknown how long the review will take and what changes might be made to ensure another breach does not happen.

Los Alamos is preparing to resume and ramp up production of the plutonium cores used to trigger nuclear weapons. It’s facing of a 2026 deadline to begin producing at least 30 cores a year — a mission that has the support of the most senior Democratic members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation as the work is expected to bring jobs and billions of federal dollars to update buildings or construct new factories.

The effort has drawn much criticism from nuclear watchdog groups that long have been concerned about the lab's safety record and missed deadlines and repeated cost overruns.

State officials also have voiced concerns about the federal government's ability to clean up existing contamination from decades of bomb making and nuclear research at the lab while generating new waste.

To meet a mandate set by the federal government to replace the nuclear stockpile's aging plutonium cores, the work is being shared by Los Alamos and the Savannah River Site in South Carolina. Congress is hashing out how much money will be funneled to the two sites as part of ongoing negotiations on the latest defense budget bill.

Los Alamos began as a secret city in the mountains of northern New Mexico where government scientists and the military gathered as part of the Manhattan Project to develop the first atomic bomb. Since the 1940s, it has grown into a massive complex.

The mission of producing the plutonium cores has been based at Los Alamos for years but none have been manufactured since 2011 as the lab was dogged by a string of safety lapses.

The June 8 incident at the lab's plutonium facility was recently made public in a weekly report by inspectors with an independent safety board that monitors activities at federal labs around the country.

According to the report, air monitors sounded when an employee pulled out of the glovebox gloves after weighing and packaging plutonium oxide powder. Significant contamination was noted on his protective clothing, hair and skin. Nasal swabs were positive, and airborne radioactivity was documented in the room.

The inspector reported that radiation protection personnel successfully decontaminated the worker and that 14 other workers also were being monitored.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

International students will be forced to leave US if colleges go to online learning

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
ICE announced that if universities in the United States implement all online learning for the fall semester due to COVID-19, international students will be forced to leave the country or risk deportation.

News

NCEL 07-07-20

Updated: 1 hour ago
NCEL 07-07-20

News

Megamillions 07-07-20

Updated: 1 hour ago
MegaMillions 07-07-20

National

Mary Kay Letourneau, teacher jailed for raping student, dies

Updated: 1 hour ago
Letourneau was a former suburban Seattle teacher who became tabloid fodder when she pleaded guilty in 1997 to raping her 12-year-old student. She served a 7½-year prison term.

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: On and off showers through Thursday; Rip risk forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
July 4th should be a hot one with mostly sunny skies and only a slight chance of an afternoon shower.

Latest News

News

NCEL 07-07-20

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
NCEL 07-07-20

News

Mother reunites with family after 34 days at CarolinaEast with COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Mother reunites with family after 34 days at CarolinaEast with COVID-19

News

Majority of Onslow County COVID-19 cases between 25 & 49-years-old

Updated: 1 hours ago
Majority of Onslow County COVID-19 cases between 25 & 49-years-old

News

MegaMillions 07-07-20

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
MegaMillions 07-07-20

National

Members of Trump's inner circle benefit from pandemic business bailouts

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
There's nothing to indicate that these companies did anything wrong or received favorable treatment. They represent only a small portion of the nearly 5 million companies receiving loans.

News

Changes for international students taking online courses

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tresia Bowles
The Student Exchange and Visitor Program, or SEVP, has now modified temporary exemptions for non-immigrant students.