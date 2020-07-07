Trooper injured when cruiser hit from behind on I-40

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A state trooper was injured Tuesday afternoon when their cruiser was hit from behind while investigating another crash.

The Highway Patrol says it happened on Interstate 40 in Duplin County near Rose Hill.

A spokesman says the trooper was in the patrol vehicle when it was struck by another car. Both the state trooper and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to the Highway Patrol.

