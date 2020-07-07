Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing Washington man

Silver Alert
Silver Alert(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON N.C. (WITN) - The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man from Washington.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for 35-year-old Bruce Elliot Peartree Jr., who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information about Peartree should call Washington Police at 252-946-1444.

Peartree is 6′0″, weighs 251 pounds and has short black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen at 717 Runyon road in Washington.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Greenville father charged with second-degree murder for son’s death

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Greenville father charged in connection with son's death

News

DEPUTIES: 8-year-old shot by 12-year-old

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Deputies in Duplin County say they’re investigating the shooting of an eight-year-old by another child.

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.

Coronavirus

COVID: New deaths reported in Wilson, Tyrrell counties

Updated: 1 hours ago
The NC Department of Health and Human Services is reporting the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations at 982. The previous high was 951 on Friday.

News

Weather Authority Forecast for Tuesday, July 7th at 8:00am

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weather Authority Forecast for Tuesday, July 7th at 8:00am

Latest News

Local

Charles Blvd. FreshVibes closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
FreshVibes on Charles Boulevard is closed after an employee tests positive for COVID-19.

Local

Pamlico County firefighter hit by car returns home

Updated: 2 hours ago
A firefighter that was hit by a car in March is finally home.

Weather

Charlie’s Forecast: Storms stretch through the day; Rip risk forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
July 4th should be a hot one with mostly sunny skies and only a slight chance of an afternoon shower.

News

Businesses ask customers to use cards, exact change amidst coin shortage

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Nikki Hauser
Thanks to COVID-19, the production of coins has gone down and the normal way coins are circulated throughout the country is disrupted.

News

NCEL 07-06-20

Updated: 10 hours ago
NCEL 07-02-20

News

NCEL Drawing for 7-6-2020

Updated: 10 hours ago
NCEL Drawing for 7-6-2020