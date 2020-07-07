Silver Alert issued for missing Washington man

WASHINGTON N.C. (WITN) - The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man from Washington.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for 35-year-old Bruce Elliot Peartree Jr., who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information about Peartree should call Washington Police at 252-946-1444.

Peartree is 6′0″, weighs 251 pounds and has short black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen at 717 Runyon road in Washington.

