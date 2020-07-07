School system gives free meals for kids during summer

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County school system has changed its summer feeding program, which offers free meals to any child 18 years old and younger.

Craven County Schools delivers free meals to students during the summer (witn)

The school system has 6 schools set up as meal distribution sites throughout Craven County. But they’ve also added 3 vans that deliver meals to neighborhoods where there is a greater need for summer time meals.

“We have six schools that we have open where families can come pick up meals for their student, but in addition to that, hub sites where three vans go out into the community. We have one in the West Craven area, one in New Bern, and one in the Havelock area,” said Lauren Weyand.

Weyand is the nutrition director for Craven County Schools. She said they saw how great the need was during the 3 months that students were learning virtually. Weyand said they’ve doubled the number of meals given out compared to last year.

“When everyone was remotely learning, we realized how much the community needed it because of the participation, and the amount of meals that we were able to serve,” said Weyand.

School Nutrition Supervisor Julie Wathen said they also decided to change how the distribution is done at the 6 schools. “This year we’re having drive-thru sites, so families just drive up and our workers bring it out to the trunk or the backseat,” said Wathen.

That decision was made because of COVID-19 and in an effort to keep both nutrition staff and families as safe as possible.

The 6 school distribution sites serve lunch from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The Schools are AH Bangert Elementary, Brinson Memorial Elementary, JT Barber Elementary, West Craven Middle School, Havelock Elementary, and WJ Gurganus Elementary.

For a list of stops for van delivered meals you can find more information on https://www.cravenk12.org/.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.