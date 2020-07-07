Advertisement

Pamlico County firefighter hit by car returns home

A firefighter that was hit by a car in March is finally home.
Firefighter Meagan Speciale spent more than 100 days at five different hospitals after she was hit by a car while helping control traffic at a fire back in March.

The Aurora Volunteer Fire Department says firefighters escorted her from Raleigh all the way home to Eastern Carolina Monday. Different departments lined her driveway to cheer her on as she made her way up to her home.

They say Speciale still has a long way to go and some therapy to do, but is moving in the right direction.

