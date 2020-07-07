News
NCEL 07-06-20
NCEL 07-06-20
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 11:41 PM EDT
Updated: 10 hours ago
Latest News
Local
Greenville father charged with second-degree murder for son’s death
Updated: 17 minutes ago
Greenville father charged in connection with son's death
News
DEPUTIES: 8-year-old shot by 12-year-old
Updated: 44 minutes ago
Deputies in Duplin County say they’re investigating the shooting of an eight-year-old by another child.
News
Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates
Updated: 47 minutes ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus
COVID: New deaths reported in Wilson, Tyrrell counties
Updated: 1 hours ago
The NC Department of Health and Human Services is reporting the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations at 982. The previous high was 951 on Friday.
News
Weather Authority Forecast for Tuesday, July 7th at 8:00am
Updated: 2 hours ago
Weather Authority Forecast for Tuesday, July 7th at 8:00am
Local
Charles Blvd. FreshVibes closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
WITN Web Team
FreshVibes on Charles Boulevard is closed after an employee tests positive for COVID-19.
Local
Pamlico County firefighter hit by car returns home
Updated: 2 hours ago
A firefighter that was hit by a car in March is finally home.
Weather
Charlie’s Forecast: Storms stretch through the day; Rip risk forecast
Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By
Charlie Ironmonger
July 4th should be a hot one with mostly sunny skies and only a slight chance of an afternoon shower.
News
Businesses ask customers to use cards, exact change amidst coin shortage
Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By
Nikki Hauser
Thanks to COVID-19, the production of coins has gone down and the normal way coins are circulated throughout the country is disrupted.
News
NCEL Drawing for 7-6-2020
Updated: 10 hours ago
NCEL Drawing for 7-6-2020