NCEL 07-06-20

Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Greenville father charged with second-degree murder for son’s death

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Greenville father charged in connection with son's death

DEPUTIES: 8-year-old shot by 12-year-old

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Deputies in Duplin County say they’re investigating the shooting of an eight-year-old by another child.

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.

COVID: New deaths reported in Wilson, Tyrrell counties

Updated: 1 hours ago
The NC Department of Health and Human Services is reporting the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations at 982. The previous high was 951 on Friday.

Weather Authority Forecast for Tuesday, July 7th at 8:00am

Updated: 2 hours ago
Charles Blvd. FreshVibes closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
By WITN Web Team
FreshVibes on Charles Boulevard is closed after an employee tests positive for COVID-19.

Pamlico County firefighter hit by car returns home

Updated: 2 hours ago
A firefighter that was hit by a car in March is finally home.

Charlie’s Forecast: Storms stretch through the day; Rip risk forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
By Charlie Ironmonger
July 4th should be a hot one with mostly sunny skies and only a slight chance of an afternoon shower.

Businesses ask customers to use cards, exact change amidst coin shortage

Updated: 10 hours ago
By Nikki Hauser
Thanks to COVID-19, the production of coins has gone down and the normal way coins are circulated throughout the country is disrupted.

NCEL Drawing for 7-6-2020

Updated: 10 hours ago
