NC Lottery

Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:
05-11-19-20-27
(five, eleven, nineteen, twenty, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
02-10-40-47-48, Lucky Ball: 15
(two, ten, forty, forty-seven, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: fifteen)
Estimated jackpot: $73 million
0-8-9, Lucky Sum: 17
(zero, eight, nine; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
5-4-3, Lucky Sum: 12
(five, four, three; Lucky Sum: twelve)
7-1-5-8, Lucky Sum: 21
(seven, one, five, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
4-9-2-9, Lucky Sum: 24
(four, nine, two, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $69 million