NC Lottery

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

05-11-19-20-27

(five, eleven, nineteen, twenty, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

02-10-40-47-48, Lucky Ball: 15

(two, ten, forty, forty-seven, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: fifteen)

Estimated jackpot: $73 million

0-8-9, Lucky Sum: 17

(zero, eight, nine; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

5-4-3, Lucky Sum: 12

(five, four, three; Lucky Sum: twelve)

7-1-5-8, Lucky Sum: 21

(seven, one, five, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

4-9-2-9, Lucky Sum: 24

(four, nine, two, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $69 million