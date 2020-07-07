Advertisement

Mother reunites with family after 34 days at CarolinaEast with COVID-19

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An eastern Carolina woman is back with her family after a more than month-long stay at the hospital with COVID-19.

Kelly Say leaves the hospital
Kelly Say leaves the hospital(WITN)

Kelly Say has been discharged from the hospital after battling COVID-19 for 34 days at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.

Say was on a ventilator for several days but is now on the road to recovery.

Her care team said it was a heartwarming sight to see her reunite with her three young sons for the first time in more than a month.

Say said she is so excited to be back at home with her family.

Her care team said seeing their patient get better and reunite with her family makes all the hard work worth it.

