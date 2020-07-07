More from Public Works on recycling in Greenville; changes to recycling ahead

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Public Works temporarily suspended its recycling services for apartment complexes and other multi-family units in March due to concerns about COVID-19 exposure.

Now that months have passed, residents are wondering where is the recycling going, and if they are paying extra for a suspended service?

Greenville Public Works is making it clear that the recycling is included in the waste fee. Sanitary Manager Delbert Bryant says those recyclables now go to regular waste, and eventually they’re changing materials included for recycling.

Bryant said, "Plastic drink bottles, detergent containers, milk jugs, aluminum or metal cans, paper, newspaper, cardboard; those are the things that we'd like to recycle at this time."

If you’re still looking to help the environment, this hasn’t stopped other recycling services from doing their part. Jon Aguilar with Restoring Another Waterway, or R.A.W., has been picking up plastics and making something new out of it.

Aguilar: "We actually have a couple of Greenville residents that we do weekly pick-ups at their house."

He says local businesses and residents have been donating plastics.

“They’ve been donating their plastic. We collect it. We separate it, shred it. And then, we re-purpose it,” Aguilar said.

R.A.W.‘s pick-up is free.

Bryant isn’t sure of a date for when things will be back to normal. He says they’re waiting for Phase III instructions.

In the meantime, R.A.W. plans to collaborate with the city, picking up one Solo cup at a time.

Aguilar said, "Right now, it's a little tough for the city to adapt due to the pandemic. So, individually, we have to take it into our own hands."

If you want to help out R.A.W., they’re doing a community clean-up at the Town Common this Saturday, July 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Greenville Public Works is still picking up recycling from resident curbsides.

