Advertisement

More from Public Works on recycling in Greenville; changes to recycling ahead

By Tresia Bowles
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Public Works temporarily suspended its recycling services for apartment complexes and other multi-family units in March due to concerns about COVID-19 exposure.

Now that months have passed, residents are wondering where is the recycling going, and if they are paying extra for a suspended service?

Greenville Public Works is making it clear that the recycling is included in the waste fee. Sanitary Manager Delbert Bryant says those recyclables now go to regular waste, and eventually they’re changing materials included for recycling.

Bryant said, "Plastic drink bottles, detergent containers, milk jugs, aluminum or metal cans, paper, newspaper, cardboard; those are the things that we'd like to recycle at this time."

If you’re still looking to help the environment, this hasn’t stopped other recycling services from doing their part. Jon Aguilar with Restoring Another Waterway, or R.A.W., has been picking up plastics and making something new out of it.

Aguilar: "We actually have a couple of Greenville residents that we do weekly pick-ups at their house."

He says local businesses and residents have been donating plastics.

“They’ve been donating their plastic. We collect it. We separate it, shred it. And then, we re-purpose it,” Aguilar said.

R.A.W.‘s pick-up is free.

Bryant isn’t sure of a date for when things will be back to normal. He says they’re waiting for Phase III instructions.

In the meantime, R.A.W. plans to collaborate with the city, picking up one Solo cup at a time.

Aguilar said, "Right now, it's a little tough for the city to adapt due to the pandemic. So, individually, we have to take it into our own hands."

If you want to help out R.A.W., they’re doing a community clean-up at the Town Common this Saturday, July 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Greenville Public Works is still picking up recycling from resident curbsides.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Greenville father charged with second-degree murder for son’s death

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Greenville father charged in connection with son's death

News

DEPUTIES: 8-year-old shot by 12-year-old

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Deputies in Duplin County say they’re investigating the shooting of an eight-year-old by another child.

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.

Coronavirus

COVID: New deaths reported in Wilson, Tyrrell counties

Updated: 1 hours ago
The NC Department of Health and Human Services is reporting the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations at 982. The previous high was 951 on Friday.

News

Weather Authority Forecast for Tuesday, July 7th at 8:00am

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weather Authority Forecast for Tuesday, July 7th at 8:00am

Latest News

Local

Charles Blvd. FreshVibes closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
FreshVibes on Charles Boulevard is closed after an employee tests positive for COVID-19.

Local

Pamlico County firefighter hit by car returns home

Updated: 2 hours ago
A firefighter that was hit by a car in March is finally home.

Weather

Charlie’s Forecast: Storms stretch through the day; Rip risk forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
July 4th should be a hot one with mostly sunny skies and only a slight chance of an afternoon shower.

News

Businesses ask customers to use cards, exact change amidst coin shortage

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Nikki Hauser
Thanks to COVID-19, the production of coins has gone down and the normal way coins are circulated throughout the country is disrupted.

News

NCEL 07-06-20

Updated: 10 hours ago
NCEL 07-02-20

News

NCEL Drawing for 7-6-2020

Updated: 10 hours ago
NCEL Drawing for 7-6-2020