Here is the latest North Carolina news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. EDT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed a broad health measure because of a provision within that addresses the confidentiality of death investigation records. Opposition to the item has served as a rallying cry for demonstrators for racial justice outside the Executive Mansion. The Monday veto by the Democratic governor came even as it appeared his administration was OK to let the full bill become law, then work with the Republican-controlled General Assembly to repeal the section at issue. Cooper said the provision could limit transparency in death investigations. The state constitution required that he act on the measure before midnight or it would become law.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a Raleigh prison for women is grappling with the coronavirus outbreak and will soon test all inmates. The North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women in Raleigh tested 227 inmates in a housing unit last week, and 45 COVID-19 tests came back positive over the weekend. Those figures were announced Monday by the state's Department of Public Safety. They came as North Carolina recorded its highest day of current hospitalizations at 982. Last month, North Carolina announced its plan to test all prison inmates and staff members.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The governing board of North Carolina’s largest county by population has voted to make Juneteenth a paid county holiday for its workers. The Wake County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously on Monday for the calendar addition during a video conference meeting. The additional holiday will begin for county staff in 2021. Juneteenth commemorates when the last enslaved African Americans learned they were free on June 19, 1865. The county says it's the first in the state to declare Juneteenth a holiday for its employees.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge has blocked for now an ordinance issued by a central North Carolina city that requires permits for protests and limits activities of demonstrators. U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles issued on Monday a temporary restraining order halting enforcement of the ordinance by the city of Graham for two weeks, pending a hearing on a request for a longer injunction. Civil rights attorneys representing the NAACP’s Alamance County chapter and eight people last week sued Graham city council members and local law enforcement leaders. Calls to bring down a Confederate monument in Graham have intensified recently since death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.