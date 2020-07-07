Here is the latest North Carolina news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. EDT

SALISBURY, N.C. (AP) — A Confederate monument that has stood for over 100 years old was removed from a North Carolina city after officials said the statute had become a public safety hazard. The “Fame” Confederate monument in Salisbury was taken down Monday night and placed in storage, until it could be moved to the Old Lutheran Cemetery. Salisbury City Council unanimously voted to remove the statue, calling it a “flashpoint” that has caused rift and unrest in the community. The council also unanimously voted to allow the United Daughters of the Confederacy to relocate the statue. The Fame statue was built in 1909 and displays an angel holding a Confederate solider.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed a broad health measure because of a provision within that addresses the confidentiality of death investigation records. Opposition to the item has served as a rallying cry for demonstrators for racial justice outside the Executive Mansion. The Monday veto by the Democratic governor came even as it appeared his administration was OK to let the full bill become law, then work with the Republican-controlled General Assembly to repeal the section at issue. Cooper said the provision could limit transparency in death investigations. The state constitution required that he act on the measure before midnight or it would become law.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The annual Carolina Renaissance Festival in North Carolina has been canceled due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus outbreak. The festival said in a statement Monday that the event has been rescheduled to the fall of 2021. It was supposed to be held in October and November of this year. The Charlotte Observer reports the outdoor renaissance event has been held in Huntersville, North Carolina since 1994. A festival official told the newspaper the event draws more than 200,000 people to the town every year.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a Raleigh prison for women is grappling with the coronavirus outbreak and will soon test all inmates. The North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women in Raleigh tested 227 inmates in a housing unit last week, and 45 COVID-19 tests came back positive over the weekend. Those figures were announced Monday by the state's Department of Public Safety. They came as North Carolina recorded its highest day of current hospitalizations at 982. Last month, North Carolina announced its plan to test all prison inmates and staff members.