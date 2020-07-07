Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The injured crew member on Ryan Blaney's NASCAR team has been released from an Indianapolis hospital and has returned to North Carolina. Team Penske issued a statement saying Zachary Price, the rear tire changer for Blaney's No. 12 Ford, returned home with the rest of the travel party. He is expected to undergo further evaluation. Price was injured early in Sunday's Brickyard 400 when he was pinned between Blaney's car and another car during a six-car pileup near the entrance of pit road. While Blaney continued racing and the other five drivers involved were all checked and released at the infield care center, Price was transported to Methodist Hospital.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kevin Harvick took advantage of Denny Hamlin’s late crash and wound up winning his third Brickyard 400 title. The Cup points leader beat Matt Kenseth across the yard of bricks by 0.743 seconds to win his fourth race of the season and the 53rd in his career. He needs one win to tie Lee Petty for 11th place. Harvick beat Kenseth off the final restart with two laps to go and pulled away for the victory.

UNDATED (AP) — No sport is feeling the crunch more than tennis as colleges across the United States ponder cutting sports while addressing budget concerns. East Carolina, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Winthrop and Wright State dropped both men’s and women’s tennis over the last three months. Green Bay and Arkansas-Pine Bluff suspended men’s and women’s tennis. Appalachian State cut men’s tennis. Akron eliminated women’s tennis. Connecticut won’t have a men’s tennis team after 2020-21. Men’s and women’s tennis are the only sports dropped by more than four Division I schools since the start of the pandemic.

UNDATED (AP) — Colleges might have to pay into the hundreds of thousands of dollars to have their football players and other athletes tested for coronavirus. Many athletic departments already are in financial binds because of declines in state funding and student fees stemming from the pandemic. Especially hard hit are the small-budget schools on the lower end of the Football Bowl Subdivision. Methods are being developed that would allow multiple athletes to be tested simultaneously. That would provide some cost savings. An individual coronavirus test now runs about $100.

HERRIMAN, Utah (AP) — Defender Abby Erceg’s header in the 81st minute gave the North Carolina Courage a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Red Stars in the National Women's Soccer League’s Challenge Cup. The two-time defending NWSL champions have won all three of their games in Utah to sit atop the tournament standings. Erceg’s goal, her seventh while with the Courage, decided a match that was marked by strong goalkeeping on both sides. Katelyn Rowland started in goal for the Courage and Alyssa Naeher was strong in net for the Red Stars.