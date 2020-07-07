Greenville father charged with second-degree murder for son’s death
Greenville police say 18-month old Isaiah Gillis died in late April.
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville father has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with his son’s death.
Greenville police say 30-year-old Travis Gillis is facing second-degree murder charges along with felony intentional child abuse.
Police say 18-month-old Isaiah Gillis died in late April from a head injury. The Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death as a homicide.
A Grand Jury indicted Gillis on June 29th and is in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $1.5 million bond.
