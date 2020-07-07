Former ECU Head Football Coach Ruffin McNeill heading to Wolfpack for coaching role

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former ECU Pirates Football Head Coach Ruffin McNeill is taking on a coaching role for the NC State Wolfpack football team.

The Wolfpack announced Tuesday morning that McNeill will be the special assistant to Head Coach Dave Doeren.

McNeil coached the Pirates from 2010-2015 and had a 42-34 record before he was fired by former ECU Athletics Director Jeff Compher.

“I’ve known Ruffin since the beginning of my coaching career,” Doeren said. “Not only is he one of my closest friends in the profession, but he’s been a mentor to me since I was 24 years old. We’ve crossed paths on the recruiting trail many times over the past 22 years and have been friends and competitors. Having a former head coach on our staff who I can trust and have known for almost my entire career is a huge benefit for me personally, as well as for our entire program.”

In his role as special assistant, the Wolfpack says McNeill will contribute to and lead special projects. They say he will also be a source of outreach for Wolfpack football to campus, alumni, and community groups on behalf of the program. He will also help provide player development analysis.

McNeill most recently served as the assistant head coach at Oklahoma.

