Food giveaway held in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Jones County is offering food to families struggling financially during the pandemic.

Monday the county and its partners held a produce giveaway at the Jones Civic Center in Trenton.

Volunteers helped hand out 13,000 boxes of fresh cabbage, tomatoes, carrots, apples and other produce to families.

Sarah Ware, Food Coordinator, says “We had people lined up at 8:00 a.m. this morning We had about seven rows of cars lined the whole parking lot waiting for this food. They was very grateful, thankful and excited.”

The produce giveaway will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. every Monday through August 24th.

No registration is required. People just have to tell volunteers what they need, and the food is placed in their cars.

