ECU AD Jon Gilbert: 270 COVID-19 tests, 15 positive results

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert announced there are 15 confirmed positive results after his department performed 270 COVID-19 tests, as of Tuesday morning.

“As of this morning, we have performed 270 COVID-19 tests with student-athletes, coaches and staff as part of our return-to-campus protocol. Fifteen positive results have been confirmed. All individuals who test positive for COVID-19 will self-isolate and receive daily monitoring from ECU Athletics medical staff. All decisions are made with the health and well-being of our student-athletes in mind and we continue to monitor all new developments surrounding COVID-19.”

You can read Jon Gilbert’s entire “From The Helm” ECU Athletics Update, here: https://ecupirates.com/news/2020/7/7/general-an-update-from-ad-jon-gilbert.aspx

