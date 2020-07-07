Advertisement

ECU AD Jon Gilbert: 270 COVID-19 tests, 15 positive results

Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert announced there are 15 confirmed positive results after his department performed 270 COVID-19 tests, as of Tuesday morning.

