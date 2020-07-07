Advertisement

Doctors deliver baby at 5 months after pregnant mother fatally shot in Minneapolis

Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/CNN) - An infant delivered months early is fighting for her life at a Minneapolis hospital after her mother was fatally shot in what family members say was a domestic violence incident.

Police say Leneesha Columbus, who was 5 months pregnant, was shot while inside a car Sunday night in Minneapolis, just a block from the George Floyd memorial site. Officers found her at the scene, and she was brought to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment.

Doctors were able to deliver her baby, but Columbus died shortly thereafter.

“This is a nightmare. This is a mother’s nightmare,” said Columbus’ mother, Ladell Turnipseed. “My grandbaby is fighting for her life. It’s just sad. I just hope everybody takes heed to what happened to my child and protect your babies with all you have because it’s real.”

Turnipseed described her daughter as a lovable mother to a 1-year-old and 5-year-old. She believes it was domestic violence that has stolen their family’s peace.

Police say they are looking into different motives. They are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them.

A police spokesman says this is the city’s 29th homicide this year.

