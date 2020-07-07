DEPUTIES: 8-year-old shot by 12-year-old
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Duplin County say they’re investigating the shooting of an eight-year-old by another child.
It happened Monday in the Beulavaville area of the county.
Deputies say the child was shot in the back by a 12-year-old.
It’s not known how serious the injuries were or of any relationship between the two children.
We’re told more information will be released soon.
