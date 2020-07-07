DEPUTIES: 8-year-old shot by 12-year-old

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Duplin County say they’re investigating the shooting of an eight-year-old by another child.

It happened Monday in the Beulavaville area of the county.

Deputies say the child was shot in the back by a 12-year-old.

It’s not known how serious the injuries were or of any relationship between the two children.

We’re told more information will be released soon.

