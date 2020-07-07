Charles Blvd. FreshVibes closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19
Management says in an e-mail that no customers would have been in "close contact" with the employee.
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The FreshVibes location on Charles Boulevard in Greenville is closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Management says in an e-mail to customers the employee had mild symptoms and is starting to feel better. The e-mail says team members believed to be in closed contact with the person have been asked to self-isolate and get tested.
The e-mail to customers also says since the business is take-out focused and staff stay behind the food-prep bar, no customer would be in close contact with the employee.
Management says the shop will be professionally cleaned and sanitized this week.
