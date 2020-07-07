Carteret County participating in Operation Fan Heat Relief

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Carteret County is helping seniors cool off through ‘Operation Fan Heat Relief.’

The county is using money from Duke Energy to provide free fans to people 60-years-old or older.

Carteret County Aging Services asks people call ahead to arrange a pick up time because of the coronavirus.

Seniors approved for fans must call when they get to the building. An employee will then bring the fan out to them.

The program is meant to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Lakisha Williams, Director of Aging Services for Carteret County says, “Some individuals just don’t have any kind of cooling devices or availability in their homes but even if they do, another fan, of someone who is disabled, is beneficial.”

Carteret County has about 40 fans with a limit of one per person.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.