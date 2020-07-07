Advertisement

Businesses ask customers to use cards, exact change amidst coin shortage

Thanks to COVID-19, the production of coins has gone down and the normal way coins are circulated throughout the country is disrupted
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Whether you’re grabbing a burger at McDonald’s or getting gas at Circle K, you might run into a problem if you don’t have a credit card or exact change.

That’s what some businesses are asking customers because of the national coin shortage. Thanks to COVID-19, the production of coins has gone down, and the normal way coins are circulated throughout the country has been disrupted.

However, this won’t be convenient for some. “If you have a 20 dollar bill and you go purchase something, most people are not going to have the exact change,” said Danielle Cooper, the branch manager at Southern Bank in Winterville.

One Circle K customer said she was able to buy her cigarettes, but only because she happened to have the exact change. “I guess I would’ve done without. I would’ve been upset a little bit probably, but what can you do?” said Connie.

If you’re someone who collects coins in a jar or piggy bank at home, Southern Bank suggests bringing those loose coins to them, if you can part with it. “We will roll it, we will make sure you’ll get the cash of what it’s equivalent to.”

Southern Bank managers also said it’s best not to panic or stockpile coins, but just get what you need so that they can continue distributing coins as best they can.

The Federal Reserve said they are confident the shortage will be resolved as the economy continues to re-open across the nation.

