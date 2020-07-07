Advertisement

1 person injured, lockdown lifted at California Marine Corps base

Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center was locked down Tuesday morning amid reports of an active shooter. The lockdown has been lifted.
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Marine Corps says a person who was surrounded by military police responding to reports of an active shooter on a California Marine Corps base has suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Spokeswoman Capt. Nicole Plymale says no one else was injured early Tuesday at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms.

She says shots were reported on the base around 6:30 a.m. and military police cordoned off the area about two hours before the person fired the shot and was transported to a medical facility.

The vast Twentynine Palms base is located in the desert 125 miles east of Los Angeles.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

