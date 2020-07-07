Advertisement

Accidents & DWI’s down across ENC this 4th of July

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - While Highway Patrol reports they were busy over the 4th of July holiday, they say that wrecks and DWI’s were down compared to a year ago.

Master Trooper Brad Taylor with the North Carolina Highway Patrol says there were two fatal accidents his district, which covers twenty counties in the east. One in Martin County and another in Carteret County.

Taylor says during the 2019 Booze It and Lose It campaign there were 163 wrecks. This year there were 67. There were 77 DWI’s last year compared to 38 This year.

Taylor also says in 2019 1,760 people were ticketed for speeding, while that number was 1,073 this year.

Taylor “We just completed operation firecracker July fourth weekend. But we want to remind people we will be out here 24-hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year enforcing violations, driving while impaired, speeding, wearing seat belts and distracted driving.”

Taylor also wanted to urge people to wear your seatbelts because they save lives during a crash. In 2019 there were 435 violations for seatbelt use during Booze It and Lose It and in 2020 there were 328 violations.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Greenville father charged with second-degree murder for son’s death

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Greenville father charged in connection with son's death

News

DEPUTIES: 8-year-old shot by 12-year-old

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Deputies in Duplin County say they’re investigating the shooting of an eight-year-old by another child.

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.

Coronavirus

COVID: New deaths reported in Wilson, Tyrrell counties

Updated: 1 hours ago
The NC Department of Health and Human Services is reporting the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations at 982. The previous high was 951 on Friday.

News

Weather Authority Forecast for Tuesday, July 7th at 8:00am

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weather Authority Forecast for Tuesday, July 7th at 8:00am

Latest News

Local

Charles Blvd. FreshVibes closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
FreshVibes on Charles Boulevard is closed after an employee tests positive for COVID-19.

Local

Pamlico County firefighter hit by car returns home

Updated: 2 hours ago
A firefighter that was hit by a car in March is finally home.

Weather

Charlie’s Forecast: Storms stretch through the day; Rip risk forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
July 4th should be a hot one with mostly sunny skies and only a slight chance of an afternoon shower.

News

Businesses ask customers to use cards, exact change amidst coin shortage

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Nikki Hauser
Thanks to COVID-19, the production of coins has gone down and the normal way coins are circulated throughout the country is disrupted.

News

NCEL 07-06-20

Updated: 10 hours ago
NCEL 07-02-20

News

NCEL Drawing for 7-6-2020

Updated: 10 hours ago
NCEL Drawing for 7-6-2020