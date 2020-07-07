Accidents & DWI’s down across ENC this 4th of July

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - While Highway Patrol reports they were busy over the 4th of July holiday, they say that wrecks and DWI’s were down compared to a year ago.

Master Trooper Brad Taylor with the North Carolina Highway Patrol says there were two fatal accidents his district, which covers twenty counties in the east. One in Martin County and another in Carteret County.

Taylor says during the 2019 Booze It and Lose It campaign there were 163 wrecks. This year there were 67. There were 77 DWI’s last year compared to 38 This year.

Taylor also says in 2019 1,760 people were ticketed for speeding, while that number was 1,073 this year.

Taylor “We just completed operation firecracker July fourth weekend. But we want to remind people we will be out here 24-hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year enforcing violations, driving while impaired, speeding, wearing seat belts and distracted driving.”

Taylor also wanted to urge people to wear your seatbelts because they save lives during a crash. In 2019 there were 435 violations for seatbelt use during Booze It and Lose It and in 2020 there were 328 violations.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.