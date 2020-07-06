Washington Police investigate shooting and attempted robbery

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Washington Police say they’re investigating an attempted robbery where two people were shot.

Police say around 3:00 a.m. they responded to a shooting in the 900 block of North Respess Street.

When they arrived they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

They say Haywood Lee Reddick Jr of Washington was shot in the torso area while Antonio Reddick of Washington was struck by a weapon in the head and grazed by a bullet in the elbow.

Police say the initial vestigation determined that it was an attempted robbery by three suspects.

One suspect has been identified as Christopher Clevon Freeman of Washington. Police says he faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, attempted robbery-dangerous weapon, and discharging a weapon in occupied dwelling.

The investigation is ongoing.

