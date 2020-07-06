Two swimmers drown at Old Swimming Hole on Roanoke Island

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -

Officials say two swimmers drowned in the Croatan Sound on Roanoke Island Sunday morning.

Dare County EMS Chief Jennie Collins told WITN they received a 911 call shortly after 11 a.m. for two missing swimmers at the Old Swimming Hole off Airport Road in Maneto.

Once rescue crews got there, divers from the Roanoke Island Volunteer Fire Department pulled a 13-year old boy, and a 30-year old man from the water.

Collins said emergency responders attempted life-saving measures on the two victims but were unsuccessful.

The identity of the two victims is not yet being released.

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office also assisted on the call.

